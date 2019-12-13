Britain’s ‘healthiest places to work’ revealed

The healthiest places to work in Britain have been named as Johnson & Johnson, Adidas UK and Wellness International.

This is the seventh year in a row that Adidas UK has earned first place in the medium-sized category in Vitality’s Britain’s Healthiest Workplace study.

It is also the second time Wellness International has been named number one in the small classification.

Johnson & Johnson is named healthiest large workplace this year, having previously won in 2015. Last year’s large-sized company winner Nomura International came second this year, having been previously named healthiest large company four times.

The annual study is developed by Vitality and produced in partnership with Rand Europe, Mercer Marsh Benefits, the University of Cambridge and the Financial Times. It examines the link between employee health and lifestyle choices, the work environment, and business critical outcomes such as productivity and engagement.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive of Vitality, said a well-structured and comprehensive workplace wellness programme can lead to improved business performance.

“Employees’ poor lifestyles not only impact on their own health, but their companies are exposed to lost productivity and increased costs,” he added. “When employers prioritise their employees’ health and wellbeing and provide accessible wellness interventions they not only boost business performance, but ultimately contribute to their employees overall health, and in turn support society as a whole.”

Chris Bailey, partner at Mercer Marsh Benefits, said although the findings can uncover some uncomfortable truths, it is the organisations and leaders who face these that see continued returns. “Those organisations that started engaging with their workforce on health seven years ago now lead the way in organisational wellbeing,” he stated.