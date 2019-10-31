Benefits Advisory Services joins GRiD

Benefits Advisory Services, a global benefits consultancy, has joined GRiD, the industry body for the group risk sector.

As a GRiD member, the firm will benefit from access to leading industry figures, pan-industry claims data, employer research, networking and specialist training.

Lewis Mosley, director at Benefits Advisory Services, working more closely with those at the heart of the industry ultimately benefits clients.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to know GRiD and to make the most of our membership,” he stated.

Steve Bridger (pictured), chair of GRiD, added: “There are constant developments in our industry, and opportunities to make a difference, and we very much welcome contribution from Benefits Advisory Services.”