Being active ‘reduces risk of prostate cancer’

Men who are physically active have a lower risk of prostate cancer, research suggests.

The study of 140,000 men, of which 80,000 had prostate cancer, found that people with the variation in their DNA sequence that makes them more likely to be active had a 51% reduced risk of prostate cancer than people who did not have this particular variation.

The findings relate to overall physical activity, not just intense exercise.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), which co-funded the University of Bristol-led study, said its own evidence has already shown that being active can reduce the risk of bowel, breast and womb cancer.

To date, there has been little evidence of ways to reduce prostate cancer risk other than maintaining a healthy weight.

Dr Sarah Lewis, senior lecturer in genetic epidemiology at Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences, and lead author of the research, said the study suggests there could be a larger effect of physical activity on prostate cancer than previously thought, so will hopefully encourage men to be more active.

Dr Anna Diaz Font, head of research funding at WCRF, added: “This new study looked at the effect of 22 risk factors on prostate cancer, but the results for physical activity were the most striking. This will pave the way for even more research, where similar methods could be applied to other lifestyle factors, to help identify ways men can reduce their risk of prostate cancer.”