Aviva launches marketing hub for group protection advisers

Aviva has launched a website to provide group protection and health advisers with additional support with their marketing.

The Adviser Resource Hub is free to use and offers information on how to retain and find new clients and make the most of sales opportunities.

There are also templates for advisers who want to create a marketing plan, write direct mail letters or compose customer satisfaction surveys.

The hub also includes advice on how to use social media more effectively and how to build a more engaging website.

Steve Bridger, managing director of group protection at Aviva, said the market is very competitive so advisers need every advantage they can get.

“Marketing is a great way to grow a business, but it can be expensive and time consuming. This means it can slip down the priority list as advisers have clients to service and other areas of their business to focus on,” he added.