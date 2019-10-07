Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Aviva launches marketing hub for group protection advisers

Free website offers sales tips and marketing templates
Emily Perryman 7th October 2019

Aviva has launched a website to provide group protection and health advisers with additional support with their marketing. 

The Adviser Resource Hub is free to use and offers information on how to retain and find new clients and make the most of sales opportunities.

There are also templates for advisers who want to create a marketing plan, write direct mail letters or compose customer satisfaction surveys. 

The hub also includes advice on how to use social media more effectively and how to build a more engaging website. 

Steve Bridger, managing director of group protection at Aviva, said the market is very competitive so advisers need every advantage they can get. 

“Marketing is a great way to grow a business, but it can be expensive and time consuming. This means it can slip down the priority list as advisers have clients to service and other areas of their business to focus on,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc