Aviva Ireland is to use UnderwriteMe’s Underwriting Rules Engine (URE) across all its Irish business in 2020.

The deal with Aviva Ireland follows other recent wins by Underwriteme, after it secured tie-ups with Zurich and Auxilium earlier this year.

It also has arrangements in place with AEGON, AIG, Canada Life, HSBC, LV=, Royal London.

The URE provides the life insurer’s underwriters with “complete hands-on” control of their customers’ protection journey, a spokesman said.

It gives them the ability to change questions, update the ‘help text’ and amend underwriting rules for each channel or partner without the need for IT support, he added.

Aviva’s use of the URE also means advisers can access Aviva products digitally, which it hopes will cut back on manual underwriting processes and so save them time.

UndewriteMe and Aviva Ireland initially began working together following Aviva’s acquisition of Friends First’s life business in 2018.

The spokesman confirmed it will use the engine for all its life protection business.

Jean Larkin, Manager for Underwriting at Aviva, added: “UnderwriteMe’s URE has impressed us and is a core part of our protection offering and overall strategy to put us at the front of protection technology in Ireland.

“We see this technology as a key part of the industry’s drive to modernise and improve and we’re pleased that Aviva Life and Pensions in Ireland is part of that change.”

James Tait, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said: “We are delighted to have Aviva Life and Pensions in Ireland as a partner. This partnership continues to transform the way customers are protected in the Irish market.”