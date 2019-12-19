Average age Brits stop working reaches 64.7 years

The average age people stop working in the UK has reached 64.7 years, official figures show.

This has risen from 61.7 years in the past 20 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Men generally stop working later than women, but the gap has narrowed considerably in the last two decades – largely because of changes to the State Pension Age, which equalised at 65 in November 2018.

In 1999, there were two-and-a-half years between the average ages of men and women stopping work (63.2 and 60.8 years respectively). By 2019, this had closed to a single year (65.3 and 64.3 years).

The report by the ONS also reveals the average age to provide care for loved ones is 57. The proportion of people providing care peaks at the age of 56 for women and 59 for men, at which point around one in four women (25%) and more than one in six men (18%) are informal carers.

The report also reveals that beyond the age at which most people have stopped working, people report some of the highest levels of happiness. Between the ages of 65 and 74, both sexes are happier than those in any other age group.

When looking at five-year age groups, women in their 30s (aged 30 to 34 and 35 to 39) are significantly happier than men. For both sexes, happiness is lowest when they are in their late 40s and early 50s.