Auxilium Partnership, the protection club led by Mark Graves, is using the Protection Platform from UnderwriteMe as part of its effort to increase protection business across the industry.

The Protection Platform is a free system for advisers and allows them to sell multiple products from multiple insurers in one place.

A spokesman for Auxilium said that by leveraging the Protection Platform, the protection club will provide pre-sales underwritten quotes, fully underwritten premiums and ‘buy now’ prices.

UnderwriteMe launched the Protection Platform in 2015. The service comprises a single underwriting question set for multiple lives, products and insurers.

Its developers say that improves the customer experience and eliminates the need to re-key data.