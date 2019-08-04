Attitude Financial Services launches LGBTQ advice proposition

Attitude Financial Services has launched an advice proposition which aims to provide the LGBTQ community with financial advice.

Darren Styles, owner of British gay lifestyle magazine Attitude, has partnered with managing director Dawn Gale and financial planner and director Ian Meekins from financial advisory firm Blueprint South West to create the firm.

Attitude Financial Services offers wealth management, mortgage, retirement planning and protection advice from a range of advisers who are allies of the LGBTQ community. The firm is an appointed representative of Quilter Financial Planning.

Styles said the peace of mind he found in organising his own financial wellbeing led him to create the firm.

“While the financial services needs of the LGBTQ community are no different to anyone else, due to the industry historically not being as inclusive as possible, there are a huge group of people who could stand to benefit from financial advice but don’t seek it out,” Gale added.

Jane Goodland, corporate affairs director at Quilter, said: “Inclusivity is at the heart of what Quilter stands for and we are delighted that Attitude Financial Services have chosen to become an appointed representative of Quilter Financial Planning.”