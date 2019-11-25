Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Anorak launches first ‘instant life’ product on digital platform

Customers can get cover in just five minutes
Emily Perryman 25th November 2019

Anorak has launched the first “instant life” product on its partner and intermediary platforms, enabling policy activation in five minutes.

Offered by Cignpost Life, the policy can be purchased online by answering five medical history questions.

The proposition encompasses term life and optional critical illness cover.  
The Anorak platform provides product recommendations which are ranked by suitability and based on the consumer’s financial needs and personal circumstances.

Paul Foody, chief operating officer at Anorak, said the platform’s life proposition has been built around simplicity and speed.

“Technology has fuelled a shift in purchasing behaviour and consumer needs are changing. We believe that the Anorak platform and our Cignpost Life product are examples of protection solutions which are relevant for the needs of today,” he added. 

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc