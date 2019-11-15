Almost 30% of England’s population is now obese

The number of people in England who are obese has almost doubled over the past 20 years to 13 million, which is just under 30% of the population, an analysis reveals.

About 6.96 million people aged 16 and above in England were obese in 1997, but this figure soared to just over 13 million by 2018, according to the charity Diabetes UK.

Over the same period the proportion of people over 16 who had a body mass index (BMI) of at least 30 – the definition of obesity – also increased sharply from 18% to 29%.

Chris Askew, Diabetes UK’s chief executive, said the increase shines a harsh and necessary light on the need for urgent, decisive, action from government and industry to make society healthier.

The number of people who are obese topped 10 million for the first time in 2008. Since then it has risen again to the 13 million seen in 2017, the Guardian reports.

“People want to make healthier choices. But without bold measures in place to support this on a societal level, individuals are left confused, stigmatised and unsupported,” said Askew. “It’s easy to blame individuals, but we need to look at the environment we all exist within to understand how we’ve reached this point. And we need bold leadership from the very top to turn the tide on the obesity and type 2 diabetes crises.”

Rachel Batterham, the Royal College of Physicians’ special adviser on obesity, warned that obesity drastically diminishes the quality of people’s lives, often leading to diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers and premature death.

Being obese represents 80% to 85% of a person’s chances of developing type 2 diabetes, according to Diabetes UK.

There are around 3.7 million diabetics in England, although of those 850,000 remain unaware that they have it.