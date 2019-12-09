Air pollution in worst-hit areas ‘as deadly as smoking 150 cigarettes a year’

People living in areas of the UK that are worst affected by air pollution have an increased risk of death that is on average the equivalent to smoking over 150 cigarettes a year, an analysis has found.

The UK currently subscribes to EU limits on levels of fine particulate matter called PM2.5, which are not as stringent as those set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This fine particulate matter is the most dangerous kind of air pollution, with the smallest particles finding their way into the circulatory system when inhaled.

British Heart Foundation (BHF) research has shown that PM2.5 can have a seriously detrimental effect to heart health, making existing conditions worse and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Every year around 11,000 coronary heart disease and stroke deaths in the UK are attributable to particulate matter air pollution.

Jacob West, the BHF’s executive director of healthcare innovation, argued that air pollution is a major public health emergency and over many years it has not been treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“Legislation was passed over a decade ago to protect people from passive smoke, and similarly decisive must be taken to protect people from air pollution,” he said.

Before parliament was dissolved for the general election, the government introduced the Environment Bill, which set out a commitment to binding targets for fine particulate matter, but did not commit to adopting WHO guideline limits.

The BHF believes such a commitment is a crucial step in protecting the nation’s heart health.