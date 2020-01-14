Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Air pollution ‘could cause 160,000 UK deaths over the next decade’

11,000 heart and circulatory disease deaths are caused by pollution each year
Emily Perryman 14th January 2020

Air pollution could cause more than 160,000 deaths in the UK over the next decade through heart and circulatory diseases, a charity has warned.

This is equivalent to over 40 heart and circulatory disease deaths related to air pollution each day.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said air pollution is a major public health emergency which must be urgently addressed by the new government.

It is calling for World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on particulate matter (PM) to be adopted into UK law and met by 2030.

It is estimated that up to 11,000 heart and circulatory disease deaths are attributable to particulate air pollution in the UK every year.

Research shows high levels of air pollution can have a harmful effect on health, including by making existing heart conditions worse and increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Fine particulate matter can build up around the body, including in the fatty plaques of diseased arteries.

Jacob West, executive director of healthcare innovation at the BHF, said millions of people across the country are inhaling toxic particles which enter their blood and get stuck in their organs, raising the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

“Make no mistake – our toxic air is a public health emergency, and we haven’t done enough to tackle this threat to our society,” he warned.

Currently, the UK subscribes to EU limits for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is the pollutant with the most established links to health harms. The limits set by the WHO are more stringent than the EU’s.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc