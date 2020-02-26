Aegon extends health and wellbeing support to protection advisers

Advisers sometimes have upsetting and shocking conversations with clients

Protection provider Aegon UK has extended its customer health and wellbeing service to protection advisers.

It follows feedback from advisers about the difficult and sometimes upsetting conversations they have with clients and their families about health conditions, terminal illness or the loss of a family member.

The service, provided by Health Assured, provides confidential counselling and on-demand web and mobile support tools for a range of issues including bereavement, medical diagnosis, emotional health, relationships, family concerns, finances, debt, legal issues and consumer rights.

Qualified and experienced counsellors are available all day, every day.

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Aegon UK, said difficult conversations can take their toll on advisers.

“The wellbeing of advisers is key to their clients getting the best advice they can and we would like to help advisers when they might need a bit of additional support,” he added.

Advisers can call 0800 028 9095 to use the service.