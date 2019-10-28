A quarter of Brits call in sick to avoid using annual leave

Two fifths have pulled a sickie because they were hungover

A quarter (26%) of Britons have pulled a sickie in order to avoid using their annual leave, a poll suggests.

Another third have pulled a sickie when they have already run out of annual leave, according to the survey of 2,300 people by www.MoneySavingHeroes.co.uk.

The poll also found two fifths (40%) have called in sick because they were hungover, although 22% said they would never drink the night before they had work.

Monday was the day that people most commonly pulled a sickie on (41%), followed by Friday (28%).

Of the people who admitted to pulling sickies, 52% said they do not like their job and a third (33%) believe they would pull less sickies if they enjoyed their job.

George Charles, a spokesperson for www.MoneySavingHeroes.co.uk, warned: “If you do pull a sickie because you’re hungover or you wanted a day out, if you were then seriously ill later down the line, your boss may doubt you.”