Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

A fifth of workers ‘skipping meals to make ends meet’

Almost a third wouldn’t be able to pay an unexpected £500 bill
Emily Perryman 27th September 2019

A fifth (20%) of UK workers are skipping meals to make ends meet, a poll from the TUC shows.

This is up from one in eight (13%) workers in 2017.

The survey also reveals 19% of workers went without heating when it was cold, 10% could not pay their rent or mortgage on time and 20% had pawned or sold something because they were short of money.

When asked how they would deal with an unexpected £500 bill, 30% of workers said they wouldn’t be able to pay – up from 24% in 2017.

Of those that could pay, one in four (24%) said they would have to go into debt or sell something.

A quarter of respondents reported running out of money at the end of most weeks or months, while a further 16% have to cut down or stop spending many times a year.

Two-fifths of those polled (41%) said that pay not keeping up with living costs is among their biggest concerns at work.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady argued that after a decade of low pay, rising insecurity and public spending cuts, millions of working people are struggling to afford even the basics.

“Any responsible Prime Minister would be urgently dealing with Britain’s cost of living crisis. But instead Boris Johnson is threatening to make things much worse by forcing through a no-deal Brexit. He must stop playing games with people’s livelihoods and rule out no deal once and for all,” she said.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc