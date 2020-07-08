Focus on consumers in first instance, SME and corporates to follow

Zurich Insurance Group has created a “WellCare” business which it says will accelerate the group’s existing health and wellbeing initiatives in markets around the world and “apply a global approach to their development”.

The new business aims to provide retail, SME and commercial insurance customers with “unique” health and wellness solutions tailored specifically to their needs.

Helene Westerlind (pictured) has been appointed CEO of the business and has been tasked with developing and executing the strategy and deploy the offering across markets “in close alignment” with Zurich’s country offices.

A Zurich spokesman said that in the first instance, Zurich WellCare will be available to retail customers only but there are plans to introduce solutions for SME and corporate customers later this year. The retail offerings will be introduced in selected markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe in the coming months.

Westerlind will establish a distribution network by leveraging internal channels and collaborating with external parties.

The Zurich spokesman said that the flexible and modular WellCare offering will give customers the freedom to choose among core and optional elements, so they can personalize their approach to improving their physical and mental health.

He said: “The aim is to include features enabling customers to track and assess their activities, ideas on how to get healthier, and, depending on the location, coaching and diagnostics tools, facilitating clinical services to assist in managing chronic conditions, as well as insurance solutions.

“The WellCare business is a perfect example of how Zurich is bringing to life its customerfocused strategy, shifting toward prevention and providing innovative services beyond traditional insurance protection.”

Westerlind joined Zurich in Stockholm in 2003 and most recently was Global Head of International Programs within Zurich’s Commercial Insurance business.