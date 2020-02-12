‘Poor benefits’ a major concern among gig economy workers

Almost half are worried about their work in the future

Lack of pay, benefits and job security are some of the major concerns among members of the UK’s “alternative workforce”.

The 2020 Pulse of Talent report from Ceridian found 76% of alternative workers – defined as gig economy workers, freelancers and contract workers – were “somewhat” or “extremely” satisfied with their current gig or contract role.

The top reasons given were that their work is interesting (43%) and offers flexibility in hours or work location (37%).

Among the alternative workers who said they were dissatisfied with their current gig or role, 54% cited low pay as the reason.

This was followed by poor benefits (41%) and lack of job security (38%), according to the survey published by Onrec.

More than half (54%) of the alternative workers surveyed plan to continue along this path for the foreseeable future, although 44% said they were “moderately” or “extremely” worried about having adequate work in the next two years.

41% of gig economy workers are dissatisified

by the lack of benefits in their role

Source: Onrec survey carried out for Ceridian, 2020

Lisa Sterling, chief people and culture officer at Ceridian, said there is a fine line being drawn between the experiences alternative workers value and their desire to have the same advantages as full-time employees.

“The convergence of work and life, the influx of information, and the rapid pace of change has created negative health implications for people of all ages,” she added. “Organisations should take the time to understand how job dissatisfaction may be affecting their people and prioritise addressing those issues over building a comprehensive wellness programme.”