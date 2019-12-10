‘Huge progress’ in extending lives of patients with advanced cancer

The public focus on a cure for cancer is masking dramatic progress in extending the lives of patients with advanced cancer and turning it into a manageable disease long term, research shows.

A YouGov poll found just 28% of people consider cancer a disease which can be controlled long term, compared with 46% for heart disease and 77% for diabetes – even though the average person with cancer now lives more than 10 years.

Only a quarter of people believe long-term survival rates from cancer are increasing a lot, and just 39% feel that cancer could be cured – meaning all symptoms removed without risk of relapse – in the next 50 years.

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) said the reality for many people with advanced cancer is that cures are not yet possible, but however new personalised treatments can greatly extend lives.

The charity and research institute is launching the world’s first “Darwinian” drug discovery programme aimed at achieving further improvements in the proportion of patients whose disease can be controlled long term and effectively cured.

Statistics show that the average length of survival from cancer has approximately doubled over a decade as new targeted drugs, combination treatments and immunotherapies begin to improve long-term control, with a good quality of life, in patients with advanced disease.

Dr Olivia Rossanese, who will be head of biology in the new Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery, said curing cancer will always be the Holy Grail of researchers and patients, but focusing exclusively on this risks masking the dramatic progress being made against the disease, where even patients with advanced cancer are increasingly experiencing disease control in the long term with a good quality of life.

“By focusing overwhelmingly on cure, treatment has tended to be as aggressive as possible but in some patients there is a risk that that could drive cancer evolution, and the return of the disease in a more dangerous and less treatable form,” she added. “We believe cancer should no longer be a case of ‘cure or nothing’. We know there’s a growing population of people who are living longer and better with cancer and that is something to celebrate.”