Mercer UK health leader named a top LGBT exec for second year

Tony Wood nominated for his commitment to diversity and inclusion

Tony Wood, UK health leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits, been named in the OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List for the second consecutive year.

Wood is listed at number 58 in this year’s ranking compiled by INvolve, a not-for-profit professional network for LGBT executives and their allies, in collaboration with Yahoo Finance UK.

The ranking recognises the actions of executives working to make the workplace more welcoming for LGBT individuals.

Wood was nominated by colleagues in Mercer’s LGBTA employee network for his commitment to action and advocacy around diversity and inclusion.

Wood said it is more important than ever for organisations to embrace diversity and understand the positive business impact an inclusive and engaged workforce can have.

“At Mercer, we pride ourselves in having an inclusive culture, where different perspectives – professional and personal – are respected and welcomed. We believe that diverse teams can achieve better outcomes and so is good for business,” he added.

As executive sponsor of Mercer’s LGBT+ Pride group in the UK, Wood has led initiatives including revising HR policies to support trans employees, lobbying Mercer and Marsh Health Trusts to include trans healthcare benefits, and driving the development of a guide for Mercer employees on the issues associated with expatriate assignments for LGBT+ colleagues.

He has also organised IDAHOT (International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia) days across Mercer offices nationally.