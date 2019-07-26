Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

FCA proposes guidance on fair treatment of vulnerable customers

Regulator wants more consistency across financial services sectors

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

The guidance sets out the regulator’s view of what is required of firms to ensure that vulnerable consumers are consistently treated fairly across financial services sectors. 

The FCA said it wants to see doing the right thing for vulnerable consumers deeply embedded in firms’ culture.

It added that firms will need to think about what the guidance means for their business and customers, and how they are understanding and addressing the needs of vulnerable customers.

Although many firms have already made significant progress in how they treat vulnerable consumers, the FCA believes there needs to be more consistency across financial services sectors.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition, warned that if firms are not doing enough to ensure that consumers are treated fairly, the regulator will take action.

“Firms need to take particular care to ensure that vulnerable consumers are treated fairly as they may be more likely to experience harm,” he added.

The guidance will be consulted on in two stages and the FCA is asking for comments on the first stage by 4 October 2019.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc