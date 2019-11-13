AXA chief Thomas Buberl to join board of IBM

Thomas Buberl, the chief executive officer of AXA, has been elected to the board of IBM, taking on the role from April 2020.

IBM said in a statement that Buberl, who was appointed CEO of AXA in September 2016, has been leading AXA through “a digital transformation, accelerating business innovation and leveraging data to meet customers’ rapidly evolving needs in the digital world”.

Before becoming the CEO of AXA, Buberl was the CEO for Switzerland of Zurich Financial Services and also served as a manager at the Boston Consulting Group in the banking and insurance sector.

He has been a member of AXA’s executive committee since 2012 and is a member of the AXA board of directors. Buberl is also one of the founding members of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative.

Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: “Thomas Buberl is an acknowledged leader in digital transformation.

“His international perspective and experience in leading a multinational insurance company into the digital era will make him a valuable addition to the IBM board.”

Buberl, a citizen of Germany and Switzerland, is a graduate of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, earned an MBA from Lancaster University in the UK and holds a PhD in economics from the University of St Gallen in Switzerland.