Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

AXA chief Thomas Buberl to join board of IBM

Move signals ongoing convergence of health and tech
David Sawers 13th November 2019

Thomas Buberl, the chief executive officer of AXA, has been elected to the board of IBM, taking on the role from April 2020.

IBM said in a statement that Buberl, who was appointed CEO of AXA in September 2016, has been leading AXA through “a digital transformation, accelerating business innovation and leveraging data to meet customers’ rapidly evolving needs in the digital world”.

Before becoming the CEO of AXA, Buberl was the CEO for Switzerland of Zurich Financial Services and also served as a manager at the Boston Consulting Group in the banking and insurance sector.

He has been a member of AXA’s executive committee since 2012 and is a member of the AXA board of directors. Buberl is also one of the founding members of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative.

Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: “Thomas Buberl is an acknowledged leader in digital transformation.

“His international perspective and experience in leading a multinational insurance company into the digital era will make him a valuable addition to the IBM board.”

Buberl, a citizen of Germany and Switzerland, is a graduate of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, earned an MBA from Lancaster University in the UK and holds a PhD in economics from the University of St Gallen in Switzerland.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc