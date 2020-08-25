Europesure Travel Insurance, a brand of Status Global Insurance, is launching a new COVID-19 cover which will be an optional add on to its travel insurance product.

The new option will be available to clients living in the UK, Gibraltar, the EU, the rest of the EEA and Monaco.

It will cover clients who need to cancel a trip if they are hospitalised because of COVID-19 or if they do travel and catch the virus while on their trip.

The optional cover includes, prior to travelling, cancellation cover up to £/€ 1,500 per insured person if they are hospitalised up to 28 days before their trip.

It also includes, while travelling, medical, repatriation and funeral expenses if they catch COVID-19 while on a trip.

Depending upon where the client resides, the cover is underwritten by Lloyd’s or Lloyd’s Insurance Company SA (Lloyd’s Brussels) and is sold and administered by Status Global Insurance.