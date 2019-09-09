Over a third of Brits holiday without travel insurance

More than a third of people in the UK go on holiday without any travel insurance, risking thousands of pounds in additional bills should they have an accident or have to cancel their trip, according to from MoneySuperMarket.

The survey of 2,000 Brits reveals people wrongly assume they do not need cover, either because of the length of stay or where they are going.

Brits are less likely to take out travel insurance for staycations or trips to Europe than for long-haul travel. People are also less likely to take out cover if they are only going away overnight (52.94%), versus a holiday that lasts a week or more.

Additionally, over a third of people (37%) have not and would not consider taking out travel insurance for a trip within the UK, while 23% have not but would consider it and 15% did not realise they might need cover while staying in the UK.

Although only around a third of people (32%) have taken out insurance for a trip in England, Scotland or Wales, 63% have done so for a trip to Ireland.

Anna Sant, travel insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket, said travel insurance is a great safety net for the occasions when things go wrong.

“As well as covering missed or cancelled flights, travel insurance can help with medical issues and thefts while travelling. Be sure to shop around if you travel a lot, as a multi-trip annual package can be cheaper and give you peace of mind without the hassle of renewing your insurance for each individual trip,” he advised.