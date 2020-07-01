Arabia Insurance Company is to provide cover for international private medical insurance (iPMI) provider Now Health International Group when the latter’s relaionship with RSA to offer cover on new business in the UAE comes to an end from 1 August 2020.

Under the new partnership, Arabia Insurance Company will insure all new and renewing business, initially in the UAE only. Now Health International will continue to administer the international health insurance plans, including claims handling and customer service support.

Now Health International will continue to offer its existing products to UAE customers under the new partnership, including its flagship WorldCare product and its more affordable SimpleCare product for those looking for essential health cover.

A spokesman for Now Health International said there will be “no changes” to plan benefits, pricing or the customer service experience.

The spokesman said that in order to ensure a “smooth transition process” for existing members, a one year run off period will be deployed, so members will be “seamlessly transitioned” to the new arrangements with Arabia Insurance Company at their next plan renewal.

Zahir Sharif, Managing Director, Now Health International, said his organisation is “committed” to building its presence in the Middle East and has “ambitions to expand into new markets across the region”.

He said: “Arabia Insurance Company, with its 75-year heritage, local expertise and existing presence across nine regional markets, is a well-placed partner to help us achieve this goal.

Michel Faucher, Chief Commercial Officer, Now Health International, said: “We are very excited about our new partnership and the opportunities it presents for us in the long term.

“I also want to reassure our members and partners that there will be complete continuity under the new arrangements, with the same market-leading plans and benefits, high standards of service, and state of the art digital tools our UAE customer base have come to expect.”

Samer Abou Jaoude, General Manager, Arabia Insurance Company S.A.L, said: “We are proud of this successful partnership and excited to bring our regional expertise and longstanding heritage to offer customised insurance solutions for customers in the Middle East.

“Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and our objective is to always listen, adapt and evolve. The international health insurance market continues to grow rapidly in the UAE and beyond, and we trust that through this partnership we can achieve mutual success.”