Medical Solutions to provide remote GP services for tifgroup

Medical Solutions has partnered with insurer tifgroup to provide travellers with access to UK-based GP services while abroad.

Following a six-month pilot with tifgroup’s Alpha Travel Insurance and Holidaysafe brands, the service will now also be rolled out to Get Going, Insurancewith and Postcard.

Customers will have unlimited access to free medical advice from a UK-based doctor should they have a non-urgent health issue, medical mishap or need some medical advice while on holiday or travelling overseas.

GP consultations are available 24/7 via phone and video, and appointments can be made via an app or by calling the Medical Solutions UK-based 24/7 customer services team. There is no limit to the length of consultations with GPs.

Steve Howard, head of product at tifgroup, said the last thing anyone wants on holiday is to be sitting in a hospital waiting room, wasting precious holiday time, as they wait to be seen by a doctor.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Medical Solutions UK and be able to offer our customers a service that allows them to contact a GP at the touch of a button, helping them to feel safe and supported while travelling,” he stated.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, added that travelling in unfamiliar environments can be stressful for people in need of medical advice.

“Our partnership fits perfectly with tifgroup’s philosophy of doing what’s in the best interest of its customers, alongside our goal of ensuring people can get the right medical advice and support at the right time, wherever they are in the world,” he said.