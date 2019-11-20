Maxis GBN selects Intervent International as global wellness partner

Maxis Global Benefits Network (Maxis GBN) has selected Intervent International as its preferred provider of a suite of digital behaviour change and population health management solutions.

The international employee benefits network has partnered with Intervent to enhance its solutions for the prevention and management of multiple chronic diseases, disability condition management, maternity care and other health-related medical cost-drivers.

Multinational employers working with Maxis GBN can take advantage of a unique set of behaviour change and population health management education programmes that can be rolled out globally.

Intervent is one of the preferred third-party suppliers that make up MAXIS’ Global Wellness solution.

US-based Intervent’s overriding focus is to improve individual and population-based measures of health while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs, minimising disability, optimising wellbeing and enhancing productivity.

Its participant-facing online application provides four solutions as part of a single, integrated platform. These include general wellness, including lifestyle management (e.g., regular exercise/physical activity, correct nutrition, weight management and tobacco cessation) and chronic condition management; maternity lifestyle management; disability condition management to facilitate a faster return-to-work; and mental health, with a focus on stress management, resiliency and wellbeing.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Intervent International, said the high worldwide prevalence of potentially preventable lifestyle-related chronic diseases and the rising cost of healthcare provide a sense of urgency for finding innovative behaviour change and population health management solutions for multinational employers.

Leena Johns, head of health and wellness at Maxis GBN, added that the network’s health and wellness reporting acts as a diagnostic tool to help multinationals understand and manage their medical spend.