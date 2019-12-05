Maxis GBN selects CareClix as telemedicine services partner

Employees get medical support via an app, website or by phone

Maxis Global Benefits Network has selected CareClix, a telemedicine solutions company, as its global provider of telemedicine services.

Maxis GBN clients will be able to offer their employees virtual health access to primary care, specialist care and mental health services.

Employees are able to access treatment from locally board-certified physicians who speak their language and understand the culture and sensitivities of their market. This reduces the time spent waiting for diagnosis and the cost of in-person medical care.

Clients can give employees access to medical support through CareClix via mobile apps, on a website or by phone.

Greg Arms, senior adviser at CareClix, said the service uniquely enables individual employees and their families to virtually access – through their handheld devices – the best possible health information and resources available, at any time of the day from anywhere in the world.

Leena Johns, head of health and wellness at Maxis GBN, added: “By partnering with wellness technology vendors like CareClix, we can help improve employee health and assist multinationals that are looking to address their expensive medical costs.”