MAXIS GBN appoints regional manager for UK & Ireland

MAXIS Global Benefits Network, the international employee benefits joint venture between MetLife and AXA, has appointed Aaron Brown to the new role of regional manager, UK & Ireland.

Brown will lead a team of seven employee benefits specialists that work with MAXIS GBN’s strategic partners including brokers, consultants and local member insurers to develop employee benefit solutions for UK and Irish multinational companies.

Reporting in the new role into David Schupak, regional director, western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Brown has been working with MAXIS GBN since 2012, with his most recent role being senior multinational account executive in the organisation’s UK & Ireland business development team.

In that role he focused on developing global relationships with UK and Irish multinationals and now heads the global relationship for some of MAXIS GBN’s largest corporate captive and pooling clients.

Prior to MAXIS GBN, Brown worked with MetLife Europe as multinational account manager supporting the management of global relationships between MetLife and global corporate clients. He has also held roles with International Financial Advisory in Zurich and Skandia Investment Group.

Ricardo Almeida, head of distribution at MAXIS GBN, said: “Over his seven years with MAXIS, Aaron has been working with some of our biggest clients and has developed an excellent understanding of their needs. I’m confident he’ll continue to excel in delivering a great service to our clients and help develop our growing UK & Ireland team in his new role as regional manager.”

MAXIS GBN’s UK & Ireland team has seen a 50% headcount growth in the past two years to support the growing demand from multinationals for global employee benefits programmes.