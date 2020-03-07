New role for former Towers Watson Re CEO and JLT Re chairman

Lockton Re, the reinsurance business of the world’s largest privately held independent insurance broker, has confirmed its appointment of Ross Howard, the former Towers Watson Re CEO and most recently chairman of JLT Re, as global chairman.

Howard will work alongside Global CEO Tim Gardner in a role that straddles North American and London based-operations.

Howard will also be reunited with long-term colleague, Keith Harrison, who recently took up his position as CEO of Lockton Re International.

Mark Higgins, the new London-based head of North American business in London, and Charles Raw, chairman of the North American division in London, join other senior London-based North American hires including Derek Keating, Fraser Howard, Tim Jacobs and Beckett Hollenbach, alongside healthcare leads Simon Mills and Richard Jameson.

Lockton International Reinsurance CEO Harrison said, “It is very exciting to be working with such a talented group of individuals who have so much combined experience and, given today’s market challenges, are able to provide clients with such in depth knowledge of the specialist Casualty, Workers Compensation, Medical Malpractice and Property reinsurance markets”.