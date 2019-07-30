IMG unifies companies under one brand

International Medical Group (IMG), the global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is unifying its companies under the IMG brand.

The rebrand includes UK-based international health insurer ALC Health, iTravelInsured, AkesoCare and Global Response.

IMG said the move allows it to leverage its global platforms, simplify processes and scale systems into a singular, member-focused experience.

“Selling insurance and services under one brand more precisely represents the mission and capabilities of IMG,” said Steve Paraboschi, IMG’s executive vice president. “As a singular cross-border resource, unifying our brand makes it easier for us to provide members and clients with the products and services they need.”

The IMG brand strategy, which will be implemented throughout 2019 and 2020, will see the iTravelInsured and ALC Health product sets rolled into IMG branded product lines.

IMG insurance products will now include a full suite of international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance and travel insurance plans to protect members across borders.

The strategy will also include unifying Global Response and AkesoCare under the IMG brand, bringing together its travel assistance services such as 24/7 emergency medical assistance, claims management, medical management and clinical services.