Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Howden expands in Latin America with major Colombian acquisition

Multinational EB specialist already has operations in Brazil and Mexico
David Sawers 23rd August 2019
Born again: An entrepreneurial and cultural renaissance in recent years means Colombia's second city, Medellín, is now a glittering symbol of the country's global economic potential

Howden, part of Hyperion Insurance Group, has expanded its global employee benefits (EB) business with the acquisition of Colombian EB specialist Restrepo Henao S.A. Corredores de Seguros.

The deal will see Restrepo Henao, which has over fifty years of experience in insurance broking, merged into Howden Wacolda (Colombia). Restrepo Henao will adpot the Howden brand over the next few months.

A spokesman for Howden said the deal marks another “important step” for Howden’s global employee benefit practice following its acquisition of Punter Southall Health & Protection in the UK in January which was rebranded as Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing in June, and the acquisition of Norwegian Insurance Partner in Norway in April.

Glenn Thomas, managing director of Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing and global practice leader, said: “Howden has a strategy of investing in the growth of our EB capability globally to support our multinational clients. This latest acquisition will build on our existing business and strengthen our EB offering in Latin America, an increasingly important market in the sector.

“Howden already has a presence in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia with Howden Harmonia Brazil our most established EB business in Latin America.”

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc