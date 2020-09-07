Hiscox, the specialist global insurer, has created a new Crisis Management division within its London Market business to include kidnap and ransom (K&R), Security Incident Response, terrorism, product recall and personal accident lines.

As part of the new set-up, Hiscox will continuet to work closely with its long-time strategic partner Control Risks.

Headed up by Mike Williams, the Crisis Management division brings together Hiscox teams in London, Guernsey and Miami, which were formerly part of Hiscox Special Risks. Charlie Hanbury – Head of Crisis Management Rest of World – will run the London K&R team and global Security Incident Response team.

Liz Prior – Managing Director Guernsey – will manage the Guernsey K&R team.

Napo Montes-Amaya – Head of Crisis Management Miami – will be responsible for K&R & Hiscox MGA from the US.

Kevin Henry, the current CUO of Hiscox Special Risks, will become the Global Product Head for K&R.

Rich Halstead, David Burke and Jason Innes remain as line underwriters for terrorism, product recall and personal accident respectively, with all three reporting to Williams.

Nick Allan, CEO at specialist global risk consultancy Control Risks, said: “Control Risks and Hiscox have a strong partnership going back decades.

“We welcome the formation of Hiscox’s new Crisis Management division and the continuation of our ongoing successful partnership as we work together to support clients in times of crisis.”