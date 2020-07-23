The majority of workers believe that technology can help them to manage their health – but most of them would also like their employers to impose restrictions its use to avoid burn-out.

Employee attitudes to

remote working %

that agree It can be more stressful than being

in the office 44% It blurs the line between work

and home life 66% It increases the pressure to respond

to work outside of office hours 60% Source: Aetna International

An international study of more than 4,000 workers suggests that businesses are facing a “digital dilemma” in terms of how they manage their employees and technology, especially in relation to remote working.

More than three quarters (76%) of respondents to the survey, carried out for global health and insurance provider Aetna International, said they would like their employers to introduce a business policy to manage technology and screen time overuse, saying that it would help them to manage physical health better.

Do employees use their work

phones ‘too much’? US UK I worry I use my work phone too much 58% 62% I check my work phone for

messages out-of-hours 65% 52% Source: Aetna International

A slightly smaller number (65%) of respondents say a policy would support their mental health.

However, more than two-fifths (40%) of respondents to the survey said their employers do not have any guidance in place to deal with a potential “tech overload”.

‘This is the most important opportunity in living memory to change the way we all work for the better’ Richard di Benedetto

CEO, Aetna International

Nevertheless, the survey found that technology can play a positive role in improving mental and physical health, with more than three quarters (78%) stating that it enables them to manage workloads better, meaning less stress, with a similar number (74%) agreeing that it provided more time to exercise.

Richard di Benedetto, President at Aetna International, said that the research shows there is a “very clear” opportunity for businesses to harness the “positive power” of technology to help support and improve employee health and wellbeing.

But he added: “As we do so, it is vital that we acknowledge that an always-on culture is simply not compatible with mental or physical wellbeing.

“Recent events have forced organisations across the world to re-evaluate how they are helping their employees to manage their physical and mental health.

“This is the most important opportunity in living memory to change the way we all work for the better. Business leaders everywhere should seize this chance to excel as far as company culture and employee health and wellbeing are concerned.”