Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

GCC insurance market set to grow as health cover becomes mandatory

Increase in region’s population will boost health insurance premiums
Emily Perryman 4th December 2019

The insurance market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is expected to grow over the coming years as more countries implement mandatory health insurance cover, the population increases and the economy experiences a revival, a report predicts.

Health insurance remains one of the most important business lines in the GCC and will continue to drive the insurance market across the region, according to the report by Alpen Capital (ME) Limited.

Currently, GCC countries are each at different stages of rolling out mandatory health insurance, which is likely to come into effect in 2020.

Sameena Ahmad, managing director of Alpen Capital (ME) Limited, said a steady rise in the population, coupled with an increase in older people within the region, is expected to boost health insurance premiums.

According to the Dubai-headquartered investment banking advisory firm, the GCC insurance market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from US$29.2bn in 2019 to US$36.1bn in 2024.

The gradual slowdown of the insurance industry witnessed over the past two years is likely to continue until 2024, however GWP is expected to improve relative to the subdued levels of growth recorded in the recent past, as long-term growth prospects continue to remain positive.

Insurance penetration in the region is expected to remain between 1.8% and 1.9% from 2019 to 2024, below the global average of 6.1%, offering scope for growth in the sector, the report said.

Life insurance GWP is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$4.7bn in 2024. The non-life insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, primarily aided by mandatory insurance business lines, new regulations improving the pricing of policies, an anticipated recovery in economic activity, and a subsequent rise in infrastructure investments.

The non-life segment will continue to comprise 86.9% of the total insurance market at US$31.4bn in 2024.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc