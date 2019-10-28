Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Collinson launches international health plan in Kenya

Plan offers medical advice, treatment and support across the globe
Emily Perryman 28th October 2019

Collinson, the benefits and loyalty company, has launched an international healthcare plan in Nairobi, Kenya.

Collinson SmartHealth International is being delivered in partnership with Kenbright, a medical insurance provider based in Kenya.

The plan aims offer a suite of affordable health insurance products for Kenyan companies.

Employees and their families can flexibly access international medical advice, treatment and support across the globe through Collinson’s network of health providers and in-house 24/7/365 medical assistance capability.

Each case will be individually managed and assessed by Collinson’s expert medical team.

The plans can include wellness, optical, dental and medical second opinion and traveller support services and can be tailored to individual company requirements and budgets.

Lawrence Watts, head of insurance at Collinson, said with healthcare infrastructure under pressure, especially within critical care, providing healthcare alternatives to consumers is vital.

“This launch, in partnership with Kenbright, means that companies in Kenya can give employees and their families access to the best possible overseas treatment through our in-house medical expertise and worldwide network of partners,” he stated.
Collinson envisages offering the plan in other countries in the region by partnering with local insurers, as well as building in its wider travel, assistance and insurance products and loyalty solutions.

