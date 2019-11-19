Collinson Group appoints head of insurance

Collinson Group has appointed Lawrence Watts as its new head of insurance.

Reporting to David Evans, joint CEO, Watts will lead the insurance strategy, developing both travel and health insurance propositions, as well as supporting a recent broadening of Collinson’s underwriting focus into other insurance lines of business.

Prior to joining Collinson in 2014, Watts held several strategic relationship management and sales positions over 15 years, working with financial services companies including Aviva, AXA Insurance and Lloyds Bank.

Since joining Collinson, as business development director for the Insurance and Assistance divisions, he has been involved in delivering profitable growth across Collinson’s business lines, as well as leading a number of Collinson’s insurance trading lines of business.

Evans said: “We are delighted that Lawrence is now leading our Insurance division.

“He is ideally placed to take on this role and to continue our expansion in Insurance within and beyond Europe. Lawrence will continue to drive our ongoing strategy to deliver a customer-centric approach across product design, delivery and service provision. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to drive clearer responsibilities and accountabilities and to roll out further some of the exciting new initiatives we have delivered during 2019.

Watts said: “It’s a great opportunity to lead the Insurance Executive and be at the helm of a successful team of insurance experts.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing some fresh perspectives and continuing our strategic vision to provide truly competitive and compelling propositions for our clients and their customers.”