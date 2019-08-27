Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Challenger banks ‘could fuel demand for travel cover among young adults’

AXA Partners recently formed a partnership with Monzo
Emily Perryman 27th August 2019

Challenger banks could stimulate growth in the travel insurance market by targeting Generation Z customers, a report suggests.

GlobalData’s 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey reveals 11.9% of individuals have travel insurance provided through their bank account.

The data and analytics company said this share could grow further with new challenger banks tapping into the younger demographic.

The Association of British Travel Agents found that 40% of 18 to 24 year-olds were not purchasing travel insurance when travelling abroad.

Daniel Pearce, general insurance senior analyst at GlobalData, said partnerships with challenger banks, whose customer base is typically comprised of younger people, will provide underwriters with an opportunity to engage with a demographic who are not buying travel insurance through traditional methods.

The UK travel insurance market saw gross written premiums fall considerably in 2018, dropping by 11% to £548.2m.

“AXA’s latest partnerships with innovators in the banking industry could help spur growth at a time when the market needs it most, allowing the insurer to reach new customers such as the Generation Z audience,” Pearce added.

AXA Partners recently announced a partnership with challenger bank Monzo. The agreement will result in AXA Partners underwriting a policy that covers medical bills, lost valuables, trip cancellation costs and winter sports for Monzo Plus account holders.

