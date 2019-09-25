Bupa Global launches virtual GP service for overseas employees

Bupa Global, the international health insurance arm of Bupa, has launched a digital GP service to support employees and their families living overseas.

Global Virtual Care offers 24/7 telephone and video access to multi-lingual doctors or consultants who have the ability to advise, diagnose and offer prescriptions.

Customers can upload images and refer to their doctors’ notes post-appointment.

The technology for the service is powered by Advance Medical, part of Teladoc Health, and offers customers access to a global team of doctors who consult with patients in over 130 countries around the world and speak more than 30 languages.

As an additional expat support initiative, Bupa Global is launching an Assignment Support Programme (ASP) to support employees of SME and corporate customers before they set out on their journey. Employees complete a health questionnaire and receive a personalised report with guidance on their local healthcare system, advice on planning for health needs during their assignment, and signposting to relevant healthcare facilities within the Bupa Global network.

Patrick Watt, commercial director for Bupa Global, said health can play a prominent role in assignment failure so it’s important that companies put in place the right support networks to help their staff in overseas situations.

“Navigating complex healthcare systems can be one of the biggest challenges for employees in a new country,” he added. “That’s why we’ve introduced Global Virtual Care to offer our customers peace of mind that whilst they’re overseas, they’ll be able to consult with a health professional in their own language with on the ground expertise – anytime, anywhere.”