'Tens of thousands' of calls already made to dedicated COVID-19 command centre

Bupa Arabia has outlined the measures it has taken that are designed to help its members through the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Saudi private sector has been “making considerable efforts” to alleviate the impact of the pandemic in the Kingdom, Bupa Arabia said.

Mohamed El Missaoui: Pandemic requires ‘unity and solidarity’

Mohamed El Missaoui, Chief Operating Officer at Bupa Arabia, said: “Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has taken several steps to ensure our members receive the best healthcare and stay safe during this health crisis.”

The measures include setting up a “state-of-the-art command centre” to answer member queries related to coronavirus.

The centre is manned by dedicated doctors certified in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) standards.

El Missaoui said the pandemic had become an “unprecedented challenge for the world” that requires “unity and solidarity”.

He said: “For this reason, Bupa Arabia’s dedicated Corona Command Centre to assist in responding incoming call to MOH’s service center, in addition to supporting the Ministry’s several other initiatives that seek to benefit the community as a whole.”

He said that to date the centre has received over 26,000 calls.

Globally, Bupa has created a crisis taskforce in each country it operates in, including Bupa Arabia.

The chronic medical refill and deliver services which is offered by the “Tebtom” programme has been extended to include members across all its networks.

Bupa Arabia has also initiated proactive communications with members who may be vulnerable to the virus based on their age and pre-existing health conditions.

El Missaoui said that more than 300 doctors work with Bupa Arabia, and the Tebtom program has been receiving over 6,000 calls on daily basis.

In addition, Bupa Arabia has partnered with several major hospitals in the eastern, western and central regions to offer telemedicine services to its members.

Bupa Arabia has also partnered with Labayh, an app offering online educational sessions with experts in mental health.