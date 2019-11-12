Brits risking financially crippling bills when travelling to the EU

A quarter have no plans to take out insurance before their next trip

A worrying number of Brits planning to visit the EU risk potentially financially crippling bills, a report has warned.

A survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) found 23% said they have no plans to take out travel insurance before their next visit to the EU, with 18% undecided if they will buy cover before their trip.

The associations said that although the risk of a no-deal Brexit – and with it the ending of the European Health Insurance Card – may be greatly reduced, travel insurance remains vital when travelling to the EU and beyond.

Even with the EHIC continuing to apply, it will not cover all medical treatments or the cost of any emergency repatriation back to the UK on medical grounds.

Emergency repatriation costs can easily run into tens of thousands of pounds. An air ambulance back to the UK from Spain can typically cost £18,000 and from Germany or France it can cost £12,000.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at BIBA, said it is vital that holidaymakers and business travellers understand that they need suitable travel insurance which will not only cover medical costs, but also cancellation, missed departure, theft and loss of personal belongings and liability.

Charlie Campbell, manager, health and protection at the ABI, added: “Whatever the terms of Brexit, having travel insurance when travelling to the EU, and beyond, is not a ‘nice to have’, but a ‘must have’ purchase. Without insurance, travellers risk huge medical bills if the worst happens when they are abroad’’

Should the UK Government be unable to pass its withdrawal agreement and leave the EU without a deal on 31 January 2020, there is a possibility that the EHIC will no longer apply and insurance will be essential.