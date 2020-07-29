International private medical insurance (iPMI) provider APRIL International Care has announced changes to its MyHEALTH Singapore iPMI product.

The annual cover limit for the Elite module clients for in-hospital care has been increased from S$4.5m to S$6m, while the out of area cover has also been increased from S$150,000 to S$250.000 for those holding the worldwide ex-US cover options.

New preventative screening benefits for adults mean the first $300 of any test is also now covered, whether the client has purchased inpatient or outpatient cover. Typical tests which can now be undertaken within APRIL International Care’s network of 1,200 local facilities include Pap smear testing, mammography and prostate screening.

Alistair Dickman, Regional Head of Business Development at APRIL International, said that the changes “reflect the fact that we are learning more and more how important it is to stay ahead of the game when it comes to diagnosis and treatment”.

He said: “For many conditions now, early diagnosis brings genuine benefits and faster recovery times. This new benefit opens up that possibility for many of our clients. In the long term too, it is in all our interests to diagnose and treat early, as it can cost far less, which in turn helps us to keep premiums lower.”