APRIL International revamps Singaporean health insurance plans

APRIL International Care has revamped its range of individual and SME health insurance benefits for local businesses, expatriates and group schemes in Singapore.

All inpatient plans will now offer an increased hospital cash benefit.

New areas of medical cover have been added across selected plans, including stem cell treatment on Extensive and Elite Hospital & Surgery plans. Emergency room coverage has also been extended.

Under outpatient plan changes, clients electing to use APRIL International Care’s local panel network of clinics will no longer be subject to a 20% co-insurance requirement. New additions include traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic treatments.

In a move designed to lower costs for policyholders, those needing planned treatments who choose to use one of APRIL International Care’s network of hospitals in Singapore and Hong Kong will now benefit from a 15% discount on premiums.

Kylee Lancsar, customer journey and digital marketing manager at APRIL International Care, said the changes mark an important step in the insurer’s objective to deliver world class international private medical insurance, backed by the best clinical care available.

“We are constantly reviewing our benefits package and upgrading this to reflect not only changing customer demand, but also technology advances,” Lancsar added.