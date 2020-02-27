APRIL International Care overhauls Hong Kong iPMI policies

APRIL International Care has revamped its onshore MyHEALTH Hong Kong private international health insurance policy range.

The changes apply to individual, family and small-to-medium enterprise cover immediate effect.

The out of area cover limit has been doubled to US$100,000 and a raft of new areas of medical treatment have been added across selected plans. These include stem cell treatment on Extensive and Elite Hospital and Surgery plans, and hormone replacement, psychologist costs and check-ups and vaccinations on more plan levels.

In a move that aims to contain costs and offset the effects of medical price inflation, Hong Kong residents can chose to opt for inpatient treatment to be delivered exclusively via a specified providers network, triggering a premium reduction.

Kylee Lancsar, the insurer’s customer journey and digital marketing manager, said keeping access to private international healthcare affordable is more important than ever.

“These new international and local private health insurance enhancements for 2020 continue our long track record of innovation and a focus on the needs of our clients. Premium rate changes have been kept to a minimum for our entry level products, whilst at the same time, a substantial range of policy enhancements has been rolled out, delivering significant added value to our customers,” Lanscar added.

APRIL International Care has also launched a new TeleHEALTH service for Hong Kong-based clients, enabling them to request a phone consultation with a qualified medical practitioner via the APRIL Easy Claim app.

The insurer recently announced it had opened up its TeleHEALTH service to all individual and group clients across its Asian region to provide support for clients during the Coronavirus outbreak.