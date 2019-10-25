APRIL International adds low cost option to Singaporean health plans

APRIL International Care has added a low cost option to its MyHEALTH Business group health insurance plan in Singapore.

The new Core option aims to offer companies an affordable level of international cover for hospital and outpatient employee benefits.

Companies can structure their MyHEALTH Business plans with different levels of benefits for various levels of staff such as senior management and junior employees.

Employees covered under the Core plan will be covered worldwide in case of accidents. For planned hospital treatments, staff are covered within APRIL International Care’s specified network of private medical hospitals in Hong Kong or Singapore, while having free choice of any other private medical facility in the rest of ASEAN and India.

Outpatient benefits include cashless coverage for treatment in any of over 1,200 medical facilities participating in APRIL International Care’s panel network. Members can also use the Easy Claim app to access Telehealth services to arrange a second medical opinion, or request a call back from a doctor.

Kylee Lancsar, customer journey and digital marketing manager, said the new Core plan offers SMEs and group schemes access to a low cost alternative to traditional comprehensive private health insurance.

“Plans also offer new levels of flexibility to vary cover levels by seniority of staff. We believe these new options will increase the number of companies able to offer their staff the valuable benefit of private international and local health insurance,” Lancsar added.