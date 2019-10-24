Allianz Care opens branch in Canada

Branch will offer a range of cover to companies, NGOs and IGOs

International health insurer Allianz Care has opened an office branch in Toronto, Canada.

The office is the first operational branch for the company in the region.

It will cater to four provinces in Canada, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, with a view to expanding in the future.

The branch will provide service and support to large companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and intergovernmental organisations (IGOs), with access to a range of cover including international health, life, disability and accident insurance along with support services such as employee assistance programmes, counselling and travel security services.

Ida Luka-Lognoné, the company’s chief executive officer, said the branch a big step in delivering the best solutions for customers in this important region.

“Our strong understanding of local markets is crucial to providing a client-focused service and being on the ground in Toronto will help us to enhance that understanding,” she added.

Chris Hebb, who has been appointed chief agent for the office, will lead the formation and growth of international health business in the region. Hebb has more than 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry and joined Allianz Partners in 2018.

“A local presence in this region means we can deliver even better, on-the-ground support for our customers,” Hebb said. “It will also allow us to build deeper relationships with our brokers, and ultimately to develop a stronger understanding of the local environment and customer needs.”