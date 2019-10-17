Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Aetna launches GP home visits for London-based members

Service offers illness assessment, sick notes and referrals
Emily Perryman 17th October 2019

Global health benefits provider Aetna International is offering GP assistance service for London-based customers, enabling a doctor to visit them at a location of their choice, such as work or home.

Initially available to members within London Zones 1 to 4, vHealth at Home provides a doctor visit within four hours of being booked.

The doctor will be able to provide regular GP consultation services, including the assessment and treatment of minor illness and injuries, providing prescriptions and sick notes, and making referrals when appropriate.

Dr Anushka Patchava, Aetna International’s global proposition and strategy lead for vHealth, said in an era when professionals are increasingly time-poor, it can be challenging to schedule an appointment with a GP at a time and place that works, let alone set aside time to travel to the surgery and spend in waiting rooms.  

He said vHealth at Home ensures customers have increased access to high quality, personalised, round the clock, primary care. “In essence, it takes the hassle out of healthcare,” he stated.

Provided in partnership with Qured, which specialises in delivering doctors and physiotherapy services to the consumer, vHealth at Home will be available between the hours of 8.30am and 9.30pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The assigned doctor will phone within 10 minutes of this booking for an initial assessment, to provide reassurance and ensure it is not a case for emergency services. It is also possible to book an appointment for the next day.  Damian Lenihan, executive director, Europe at Aetna International, said the service is “a further step towards engaging people with the care they need, when they need it”. 

