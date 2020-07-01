Major survey suggests unemployment, financial difficulties and housing issues will grow as Government-led emergency support comes to an end

The impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of people across the UK is far-reaching – but the “worst is yet to come”, according to a major piece of research.

Source: Mind (2020) The mental health emergency: how has the coronavirus pandemic impacted our mental health?

Available here.

The survey of more than 16,000 people during lockdown by the charity Mind suggests that two out of three (65%) of adults over 25 and three-quarters (75%) of young people aged 13-24 with an existing mental health problem reported worse mental health.

More than one in five adults (22%) with no previous experience of poor mental health now say that their mental health is “poor” or “very “poor”.

A spokesman for Mind suggests that “prolonged worsening of wellbeing” and continued “inadequate” access to NHS mental health services will see a “marked increase” in the numbers of people experiencing longer-term mental health problems.

The charity’s warning comes as the Government continues under pressure to ease lockdown measures in a bid to stave off further economic damage and begin to try to get the country back to some kind of normality.

Source: Mind (2020) The mental health emergency: how has the coronavirus pandemic impacted our mental health?

Available here.

But the Mind spokesman said the easing of lockdown won’t address many of the underlying issues and “the worst is yet to come”.

The impact on mental health of unemployment, financial difficulties and housing issues will grow as government-led emergency support measures come to an end and recession bites, he said.

Source: Mind (2020) The mental health emergency: how has the coronavirus pandemic impacted our mental health?

Available here.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said the coronavirus pandemic is “as much a mental health emergency as it is a physical one”.

He said: “The devastating loss of life, the impact of lockdown, and the inevitable recession that lies ahead will leave a deep and lasting scar on our nation’s mental health.

“Those of us who were already struggling with our mental health have fared worst, but we also know that many people who were previously well will now develop mental health problems, as a direct consequence of the pandemic.”

Farmer said that Mind has set out five key tests that it has set the Government as part a “recovery plan for mental health”: investing in community services; protecting those most at risk and addressing inequalities faced by people from Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic communities; reforming the Mental Health Act; providing a financial safety net through the benefits system; and supporting children and young people.

Source: Mind (2020) The mental health emergency: how has the coronavirus pandemic impacted our mental health?

Available here.

Farmer said: “We have been calling on successive UK governments to put mental health at the heart of the policy and political agenda.

“This has never been more critical than it is now. As we look to the future, those in power must make the right choices to rebuild services and support, and to ensure that the society that comes after the pandemic is kinder, fairer and safer for everyone experiencing a mental health problem.

“This is can only be achieved by putting mental health at the very centre of the UK Government’s recovery plans, not only in relation to the NHS, but across all domestic departments. We, and our colleagues in the voluntary sector, are willing and able to work with colleagues across Westminster to make this happen.”