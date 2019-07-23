Women with diabetes more likely than men to get heart failure

Diabetes in women is not spotted early enough

Women with diabetes are more likely than men to get heart failure because they do not receive the same level of care, scientists have found.

This difference in risk was particularly high for type 1 diabetics, with a 47% higher chance of heart failure in women than men.

Women with type 2 diabetes had a risk 9% higher than men with the same condition, according to the study of 12 million people reported in the Daily Mail.

Diabetics are more likely to get heart disease because high blood sugar can cause blockages in blood vessels which become damaged over time.

Scientists suggested women are more likely to suffer because their diabetes is not being spotted early enough and they do not get the same level of care.

Data from 14 studies, with 47 groups and more 12 million individuals from Australia, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Canada, Japan, China, Taiwan and Korea was analysed by the research team, based at the George Institute for Global Health in Oxford.

They found type 1 diabetes was associated with a 5.15 times higher risk of heart failure in women and a 3.47 times higher risk in men.

Type 2 diabetes was associated with a 1.95 times higher risk of heart failure in women and a 1.74 times higher risk in men.

Women are at a five-fold increase of heart failure compared to women without diabetes.

Study co-author Dr Sanne Peters said women were reported to have two years’ longer duration of pre-diabetes than men and this increased duration may be associated with greater excess risk.

“Some major concerns are that women are also being under-treated for diabetes, are not taking the same levels of medications as men and are less likely to receive intensive care,” he added.

The study was published in the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.