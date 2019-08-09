Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Willis Towers Watson completes acquisition of TRANZACT

Platform connects individual consumers to US insurance carriers
Emily Perryman 9th August 2019

Willis Towers Watson has completed its acquisition of TRANZACT, a provider of direct-to-consumer sales and marketing solutions for individual Medicare and life insurance policies in the US, from investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

TRANZACT, which employs approximately 1,300 individuals, including 850 licensed agents, has seen rapid growth in its core Medicare markets under CD&R’s ownership.

The company connects individual consumers to US insurance carriers and helps consumers identify the right insurance option for their needs.

Stephen Shapiro, partner at CD&R, said TRANZACT is a “textbook example of an innovative service business, underpinned by cutting edge technology and analytics”.

He said integration into the Willis Towers Watson platform will open up significant new opportunities for TRANZACT’s future growth.

Willis Towers Watson acquired the firm for $1.3bn (£1.07bn).

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc