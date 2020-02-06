Westminster suffered the most staff sickness in 2019

James and Emma were the names most likely to take a sick day

Westminster was the city with the highest staff sickness last year, according to an analysis by BrightHR.

Figures from the people management software firm reveal James and Emma were the male and female names most likely to take a sick day during 2019.

Sickness skyrocketed in January, with 7 January the most popular day to call in sick.

“Whether employees were suffering with a winter cold, the January blues, or recovering from a festive period of over indulgence will remain unknown,” said Alan Price, BrightHR’s CEO.

Wednesday, not Monday, was the day most employees were late to work on, and the average time staff turned up late to work was 34 minutes.

The data reveals there was a regional spike in holiday requests wherever the Spice Girls toured.

Festivals also affected holiday bookings – there was an 18% increase in holiday requests when The Cure headlined Glastonbury weekend.

Price said proper people management is essential for a business as it increases productivity and saves time, money and effort.

“The right HR software can be used as a tool for a better connection between yourself and your employees,” he claimed. “It can help create a working environment where staff are highly motivated and where they’re also able to be honest about any time off that they might need.”